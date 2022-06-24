Zack Myers had basically two recruitments in a 11-month span.

NC State safeties coach Joe DeForest has been the constant throughout Myers’ recruitment, culminating in a big verbal commitment to the Wolfpack on Friday. The Rivals.com four-star prospect from Arden (N.C.) Christ School picked NC State over Tennessee, South Carolina and Virginia Tech, among his 14 scholarship offers.

Myers becomes NC State's eighth verbal commitment in the class of 2023, and the highest rated. He's ranked No. 8 overall in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2023 by Rivals.com, and the No. 19 athlete in the country.