Gastonia (N.C.) Ashbrook senior offensive lineman Trent Mitchell needed about a week after his NC State official visit to know where his future home would be.

Mitchell officially visited East Carolina, NC State and Maryland, and following his trip to see the Terrapins, he came to a strong conclusion — the Wolfpack were his future destination.

The 6-foot-6, 290-pounder told coach Dave Doeren and offensive line coach Garett Tujague on Monday, and then publicly announced Wednesday. The Terrapins finished second.