Tackle Obadiah Obasuyi picks NC State
NC State has searched high and low for offensive lineman, and landed a big one in tackle Obadiah Obasuyi.
The 6-foot-7, 290-pound Rivals.com three-star prospect from Alpharetta (Ga.) High saw his recruitment explode last May, and he unofficially visited NC State this weekend. He had earned his scholarship during his unofficial visit May 15, and then locked in an official visit June 10-12.
Obasuyi was targeted by NCSU offensive line coach John Garrison and picked NC State over offers from Duke, Georgia Tech, Central Florida, Indiana and Mississippi State among others. He also took unofficial visits to Duke, Georgia Tech, East Carolina and Marshall.
Obasuyi’s father was from Nigeria and his mother is from Brooklyn, N.Y., but he’s been in Atlanta from the start. He also has played basketball and thrown the shot put and discus.
