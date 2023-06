Senior tackle Deryc Plazz has regrouped during the recruiting process and has a new plan.

Plazz narrowed his list to NC State, Miami (Fla.), Penn State, Florida State and Duke, and before he could officially visit the other schools, he verbally committed to the Nittany Lions on his trip. That commitment held from June 4-15, and then the Rivals.com three-star prospect from Jacksonville (Fla.) Andrew Jackson came up with a new process.