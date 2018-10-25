Syracuse’s defense forced 12 turnovers and had just 16 sacks last year en route to a 4-8 record.

The Orange defense allowed an average of 54 points per game over the last three games last year — Wake Forest (64), at Louisville (56) and Boston College (42).

Syracuse is off to a 5-2 start and a big reason why is the play of its defense. The Orange rank fifth in the country in third down percentage defensively at 24.8 percent (26 of 109). SU is also plus-eight in turnover margin, which is tied for ninth nationally, and have 21 sacks, which is tied for 18th.

The 17 forced turnovers and 21 sacks crush last year’s totals, and have easily gotten the attention of NC State head coach Dave Doeren.

“They have a good front,” Doeren said. “Their two defensive ends and defensive tackles are playing good. They have always been a disruptive defense as far as their pressures. They are getting a lot more of a four-man rush right now.

“They are a plus-eight and that is a huge part of the game.”

Syracuse also has an impressive group of specialists on special teams. Redshirt freshman Andre Szmyt is 18 of 20 on field goals with a long of 54 and redshirt junior punter Sterling Hofrichter is averaging 45.2 yards on 36 punts. Junior punt returner Sean Riley, who is also a starting wide receiver, went 69 yards for a touchdown against UConn, and he also handles kickoff return duties.

“Their special teams coordinator is a really good coach,” Doeren said. “Their kids play hard on it. Their punter and kicker are playing at a high level. No. 10 has been a good returner for multiple years.”

One area Doeren would like to see improvement on is more touchbacks from senior kicker Kyle Bambard. He has nine touchbacks on 31 kickoffs this season.

“I’d love to have touchbacks,” Doeren said. “I just can’t go give him a five-yard stronger leg. He’s doing the best that he can do with what he has got. We are covering the kicks the best that we can.”

NC State is looking to rebound after falling 41-7 at Clemson, but Doeren has been impressed with how the players have turned the page and been focusing on Syracuse this week.

“They were great about it,” Doeren said. “We are at the halfway point in the season and are 5-1. We have six games that we need to focus on one at a time.

“I have to turn the page too. We have a great team we are playing this week. We just have to move on.”