Sophomore shooting guard J.J. Starling had a career-high 26 points and made 4 of 9 three-pointers, and sophomore point guard Judah Mintz hit 14 free throws en route to 20 points and nine assists for the Orange.

Syracuse set the tone with an impressive first half and were never threatened in the second half in a 77-65 home win over NC State on Saturday.

Syracuse also got an important 11 points and five rebounds off the bench from junior power forward Benny Williams, who scored in double figures for just the second time this season.

NCSU fell to 13-7 overall and 5-4 in the ACC, and host Miami (Fla.) on Tuesday. Syracuse improved to 14-6 overall and 5-4 in the league.

NC State’s road woes continued on offense in the first half against Syracuse.

The Wolfpack went an abysmal 6 of 29 from the field for 20.7 percent, but at least four of the field goals came from three-point land. NCSU ended the first half missing its last 11 shots, leading to Syracuse leading 38-22 at halftime.

Complicating matters was having eight turnovers, while only forcing two, leading to the Orange having a 9-0 points off turnovers advantage.

NC State scored to take a 18-15 lead with 8:21 left in the first half. From that point on, it became all Syracuse, who went on a 23-4 run. Sophomore small forward Chris Bell sparked the run with 11 quick points on three three-pointers and a dunk.

Starling, the Notre Dame transfer, hit a pair of three-pointers and had 14 of his 26 points in the first half. Starling and Bell scored 25 of the Orange’s 38 points in the first 20 minutes.

Syracuse found its shooting rhythm in the second half. The Orange finished the game making 7 of 8 field goals over the last 8:14 of the contest.

The Wolfpack started to play with offensive urgency in the final 10 minutes, and shrunk the Syracuse 19-point lead down to 71-62 with 2:12 left, but it wasn’t meant to be. Horne finished with 15 points and four assists and Morsell added 14 points.

NC State tried to shake things up by starting junior Ben Middlebrooks at center and junior Mohamed Diarra at power forward in place of freshman Dennis Parker and sixth-year senior D.J. Burns.

The moves didn’t work with with the quartet of frontcourt players going a collective 2 of 16 from the field for eight points in the decisive first half. Middlebrooks and Diarra combined for six points and 10 rebounds in 25 minutes in the game.