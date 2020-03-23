Dubose, a native of Durham, North Carolina, entered his name into the Transfer Portal last Thursday. Since then, his recruitment has exploded, seeing Arkansas , Clemson , DePaul , Georgetown , Liberty , NC State , Northwestern , Ole Miss , Stanford , USC and Wake Forest all reach out in recent days.

One of the more productive prospects available within the Transfer Portal, Ian Dubose will not fail to come up with a quality list of suitors to choose from in selecting his next college home. The Houston Baptist product will have one year to play and be immediately eligible in the fall; he will receive his undergraduate degree in May.

"I want to visit some schools,” DuBose said about his transfer. “The whole (corona)virus situation is making it tough. I am just looking to find a school that is a good fit for me and I want to be able to showcase my ability at a high platform.”

DuBose will have no issues finding such facets in a new home thanks to all that he accomplished at his previous stop. Over the winter, the 6-foot-4 wing averaged 19 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. In a stretch of consecutive games to begin the season against Texas Tech, Michigan, Houston and Dayton, he averaged close to 17 points and five rebounds, proving that he can compete against the best.

Expect for Dubose to wait out the process and potentially take visits once the ban on off and on campus recruiting is lifted, a date that is currently set for April 15. While a number of national suitors have entered his recruitment, there is a strong chance that he returns home and selects a program along the east coast.