“All games in this league, regardless of where people are in the standings, are games you have to play well in,” Doeren said.

The games in the ACC, regardless of the won-loss record, mean a little big different. Doeren pointed out to Boston College pushing Florida State to the limit this past weekend, falling 31-29 on Saturday. The Wolfpack are off to a 2-1 start.

Virginia has played a challenging schedule in going 0-3, but there are way too many connections between the programs for this to be “just another game” Friday.

Will the game be close Friday? That remains unknown, but the fun storylines leading into the game will persist this week, led by quarterback Brennan Armstrong returning to UVA. The record-setting Armstrong passed for 9,034 yards, 58 touchdowns and 35 interceptions in 40 games for Virginia. He added 1,267 rushing yards and 20 scores on the ground.

Armstrong moved on to NC State as a one-year rental, and has adjusted solidly. He has gone 66-of-105 passing for 679 yards and three touchdowns, plus three interceptions. He also has 161 yards and three scores on the ground.

“Regardless of who he is playing, that kid is uber competitive,” Doeren said. “He is going to be that way no matter what.”

Armstrong transferred to NC State, where he reunited with offensive coordinator Robert Anae, who was with the Cavaliers from 2016-21, plus offensive line coach Garett Tujague, who was at UVA from 2016-22.

Conversely, Virginia offensive coordinator Des Kitchings was at NC State from 2012-19. Doeren said all the subplots will go away when the game actually gets going.

“When you start these games, it doesn’t matter,” Doeren said. “It’s just another game.”

Change is everything in college football and Armstrong will certainly know some of the current Virginia players, but not all. The passing of the torch might be occurring with freshman quarterback Anthony Colandrea, who was a Rivals.com three-star prospect in the class of 2023 for St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood High.

Monmouth transfer Tony Muskett got the start against Tennessee in the season opener, but got hurt when sacked. Colandrea has started the last two games and seems to have that zesty spark. He has gone 45-of-75 for 652 yard and three touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Virginia seems to have some receivers in Northwestern senior transfer Malik Washington and junior Malachi Fields, but the offensive line and ground game have been lagging.

Having a quarterback of the future would be a significant step in Virginia’s rebuild.

“The kid [Colandrea] has a lot of guts,” Doeren said. “You see him go in there and there is no flinch. He plays hard. He is definitely energetic and you see that with his teammates.”

NC State’s own team is in the process of evolving. Doeren sang the praises of redshirt sophomore Lyndon Cooper, who made the move from left guard to center after redshirt junior center Dylan McMahon got injured. Doeren said McMahon is day-to-day for Friday, but expects junior cornerback Aydan White to return.

“It’s a long year,” Doeren said. “A lot of things can happen. Where we are at in week two or week three is not where we’ll be in week 10.”