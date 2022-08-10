Stock trending upward for Silas Demary Jr.

Demary is getting courted by programs from all over the country, and he spoke with Rivals about where things stand in his recruitment.

Silas Demary Jr. , a three-star guard in the 2023 class, has done a lot to boost his stock over the summer and that will be reflected in the updated Rivals150 in a couple of weeks. He’s one of the better two-way guards in the class and has made big strides in his game over the last year.

VCU: “I just like the coaches, really. I’ve been up there a couple of times and enjoyed my stay all of the times I’ve been there. They have a family atmosphere."

NC State: “It’s really home. They’re 20 to 25 minutes away from my house. Just the fact that it’s close, and anytime I have a bad game or want to get to my family it’s right there.”

Georgia: “They’re on me hard, and they’re an SEC school. They just really like my game and like how I fit their system.”

Tennessee: “It’s really good. The relationship that I have with coach Rick Barnes and coach (Justin) Gainey is outstanding. I like them a lot and talk with them a lot. They have a plan for me if I were to go there.”

USC: “Same thing, they have a plan for me. They say if I were to come, I’d have a chance to compete for a starting spot. They really just think highly of me.”

St. John’s: “Coach Mike (Anderson) and coach (TJ) Cleveland, I really like them. It’s New York, so they said that there’s everything you’d like and more up there.”

Visit plans: “I have an official visit set to USC on Sept. 3. That’s the only one I have planned as of now, but I’m pretty sure I'll have more in the coming weeks. I’ve been talking to Kansas a lot, so I really want to visit that campus. I think I might get up to Georgia and Tennessee for a football game as well.”

Decision timeline: “I’ve talked about it, but I’m not sure. I’m thinking before the high school season, but depending on how I take my recruitment, I’m not too sure. I’ll probably make a list before I make an announcement.”