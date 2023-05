GREENSBORO — Sophomore Zion Collins knows the upcoming July evaluation period is a big one.

Collins grew up in Durham, N.C., and attended Hillside High his freshman year. He made the move to Winston-Salem (N.C.) Christian and reclassed into 2025, but missed time with an injury. Collins came back to the Triangle to Raleigh Word of God this past season, and joined CP3 16s traveling team in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League.

Collins was recently invited to the Nike Elite Top 100 for underclassman in St. Louis, and Rivals.com ranks him No. 49 overall in the class of 2025.