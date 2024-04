Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth sophomore tackle Jabian Shabazz is one of the more intriguing prospects in the state.

Shabazz has unofficially visited various regional colleges, including NC State on Jan. 20, where he got to interact with Wolfpack offensive line coach Garett Tujague. He has offers from North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Appalachian State, East Carolina and LIberty.