BERMUDA RUN — There is always room for a creative pure jump shooter, and sophomore Rassell Young Jr. is proof of that.

The 6-foot-1, 158-pound Young has a flamethrower for a jumper, and can go several feet beyond the three-point arc. The affect of Charlotte, N.C., native Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors has been felt the last decade. Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young was influenced by Curry, and Charlotte native Aden Holloway, who will be a freshman at Auburn next year, is another.