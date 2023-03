Blythewood (S.C.) Richland Northeast sophomore quarterback Will Wilson figures he’s been to NC State at least six times on unofficial visits.

Wilson was able to watch his first Wolfpack practice this Friday, and further cement his recruiting relationship with quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper. He also took in Duke for an unofficial visit Saturday.

NC State offered Wilson on Aug. 31, 2022, and the transition from getting recruited by former assistant coach Tim Beck to Roper has gone smooth. They usually talk about once a week or more.