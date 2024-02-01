BETHEL — The class of 2026 has all the makings of being another special group of prospects in North Carolina.

Washington (N.C.) High sophomore point guard Chaise Smith is helping put the Pam Pack back on the map. HIs family understands the significance of the Washington High tradition. He is related to former NBA stars Dominique Wilkins and Gerald Wilkins, being a cousin from his dad’s side of the family. Gerald’s son is former NBA player Damien Wilkins (NC State/Georgia), and Dominique’s son is current junior Georgia commit Jacob Wilkins of Grayson (Ga.) High.