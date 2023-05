Sometimes you need a little help from a friend in order to get some key scholarship offers.

Rabun Gap (Ga.) Rabun Gap-Nacoochee sophomore offensive lineman Justin Hasenhuetl knew junior wide receiver teammate Trey Horne was unofficially visiting NC State, and he asked if he could go along. He was offered by NCSU offensive line coach Garett Tujague during his unofficial visit April 1, with the Wolfpack making a positive first impression.