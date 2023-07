BERMUDA RUN — Sophomore wing Markus Kerr Jr. is just getting started.

The slender 6-foot-5, 180-pounder has forged a strong reputation over the last year year. He has been a standout with Team United 15s traveling team in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League, and has made the move from West Charlotte (N.C.) High to Charlotte Chambers. He also was one of the stars at the Josh Level Classic Rising Stars Game at Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley in mid-May.