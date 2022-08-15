Sophomore Jonathan Hinnant poised to establish himself
WAKE FOREST — Rolesville (N.C.) High sophomore linebacker Jonathan Hinnant could explode this season.
The 6-foot-3, 208-pound Hinnant had an extraordinary freshman campaign at Wilson (N.C.) Hunt last year, and has now made the move to Rolesville for his sophomore year. He had 132 tackles, 36 tackles for loss and 12 sacks for Hunt, in what was really his first year of organized football.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news