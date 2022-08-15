WAKE FOREST — Rolesville (N.C.) High sophomore linebacker Jonathan Hinnant could explode this season.

The 6-foot-3, 208-pound Hinnant had an extraordinary freshman campaign at Wilson (N.C.) Hunt last year, and has now made the move to Rolesville for his sophomore year. He had 132 tackles, 36 tackles for loss and 12 sacks for Hunt, in what was really his first year of organized football.