A prospect that Rivals will be keeping a close eye on this spring in the 2025 class is 6-foot-5 wing Jackson Keith , a multifaceted talent out of North Carolina. The promising sophomore has the makings of a player who could soar up the rankings in the next update. Keith spoke with Rivals about his early recruitment and visit plans.

NC State: “I mean, they just gave me a real family (feel). Every time I go down there, everybody’s really friendly and everybody seems to love who I am and what I can bring to the table. They’re just trying to make it seem like it’s a family."

Wake Forest: “Wake Forest is pretty new to me. They’ve always been very friendly. They came down to some practices and invited me to watch some games. I came down there when they played Duke and they got that big win, so of course that was really fun.”

Virginia: “The culture is great. Every single coach and fan is extremely genuine. That’s just what you get when you go down there. You can just feel the vibe that they’re all very great people.”

Tennessee: “They came and watched me at the John Wall (Holiday Invitational). They’ve been speaking to me a couple of times. I went down there earlier in the year, and they just let me know that if I’m even interested in going down there, I’ll have to work my butt off once I get down there. They gave me their full schedule and gave me their whole practice schedule, their whole rundown. I love places like that, where I’m forced to work and I’m forced to get better every single day.”

Upcoming visits: “I want to get down to Illinois, and any other visits will most likely be later in the year. I just can’t wait. Any school that reaches out to me and is interested in bringing me down there for sure will get a visit out of me.”