FORT MILL, S.C. — Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth sophomore tackle Jabian Shabazz is starting to see his recruitment take off.

Shabazz unofficially visited NC State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and hometown Wake Forest this winter. This past week he's picked up a new offer from Auburn, who joins Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Appalachian State and Liberty. Penn State and Florida State have started to show interest.

The 6-foot-7, 290-pounder is playing basketball this spring with CP3 16s and has settled in at East Forsyth after attending Winston-Salem (N.C.) Oak Grove last fall.