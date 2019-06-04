Social media reacts to NC State's Will Wilson being picked in first round
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Here are some of the reactions across social media to news that NC State junior shortstop Will Wilson was picked in the first round by the Los Angeles Angels with the 15th overall pick.
With the 15th selection in the 2019 @mlb Draft, the @angels select @wbw_12 from @ncstate! #GoPack // #NCState pic.twitter.com/EfTv1zyCKM— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) June 4, 2019
WHAT. A. DAY. pic.twitter.com/pQ971mlOJM— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) June 4, 2019
Dear @Angels,— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) June 4, 2019
You're getting a great player and even better person in @wbw_12.
Sincerely,
NC State Baseball pic.twitter.com/gXKD76sqN7
"I'm looking forward to hopefully meeting [@MikeTrout] one day, and playing beside him too." pic.twitter.com/0KzpqcKxZZ— Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) June 4, 2019
Couldn't be happier for my guy @wbw_12‼️— Justin Wilson (@the_jewilson) June 4, 2019
One of the best players I've ever had the chance to work with...being a top prospect never changed who he is as a person and that's what will make him a great pro and fan favorite
Congrats brotha, you're going to tear it up 👏 https://t.co/WSeAjXLg6s
A huge part of the 2018 Collegiate National Team and living #TheHaloWay— USA Baseball (@USABaseball) June 4, 2019
Congrats to @wbw_12 on being selected by the @Angels with the 15th overall pick in the #MLBDraft! @NCStateBaseball pic.twitter.com/fJhNHER1TO
.@NCStateBaseball ➡️ @Angels— ACC Baseball (@ACCBaseball) June 4, 2019
Congrats, Will Wilson!! 🐺#ACCBASE | #MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/F18xFVhhkT
Congrats brother @wbw_12 .. keep your head down and do your thing! Just getting started! #Pack— Trea Turner (@treavturner) June 4, 2019
Back-to-back college shortstops. Wilson is another guy who can flat-out rake, and he’s a serious grinder who always plays the game at full speed. It’s been a treat watching him the last three years. https://t.co/5Wbo3syNbv— Aaron Fitt (@aaronfitt) June 4, 2019
Will Wilson is one of the better college hitters in the class and has plus raw power. Probably not a shortstop thanks to below-average speed but his hands and arm are good enough for second.— Carlos Collazo (@CarlosACollazo) June 4, 2019
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook