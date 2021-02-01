 Social media reaction: NC State Wolfpack women's basketball beats No. 1 Louisville
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-01 20:22:13 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Social media reaction: Wolfpack women's basketball beats No. 1, again

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are some notable tweets following No. 4 NC State defeating No. 1 Louisville, 74-60, for the Wolfpack women's second win over a top-ranked team on the road.

——

• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}