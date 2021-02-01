Social media reaction: Wolfpack women's basketball beats No. 1, again
Here are some notable tweets following No. 4 NC State defeating No. 1 Louisville, 74-60, for the Wolfpack women's second win over a top-ranked team on the road.
The No. 1, 2, 3 and 4 teams in AP women’s top 25 all now have one loss. The No. 1 and 2 teams’ loss came on their home courts to No. 4 team, whose one loss was in OT without its best player.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) February 2, 2021
All things being same after the weekend, No. 4 team, which is NC State, should be No. 1.
.@WolfpackWes always says it best.#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/NIs9kFlOC7— #4 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) February 2, 2021
Great win Coach Moore and the Wolfpack Women’s Basketball team. Knocking off another #1! Light it Red Raleigh!!! pic.twitter.com/FGTBr3YBaC— Dave Doeren (@StateCoachD) February 2, 2021
Over and out ✅ #1 is down @PackWomensBball @kksmiley24 pic.twitter.com/r82YvIN2L8— Slabe Luka 🏐 (@CoachSlabe) February 2, 2021
DOWN GOES NO. 1‼️— espnW (@espnW) February 2, 2021
NC State hands Louisville its first loss of the season. pic.twitter.com/mqIPH1v5jx
UPSET: No. 4 NC State 74, No. 1 Louisville 60— ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) February 2, 2021
** The top three ranked teams in the country have all been upset in a four-day period
** NC State becomes just the third team in the last 20 years to twice beat the nation’s No. 1 team in the same season
THEY DID IT AGAIN ‼️— ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) February 2, 2021
No. 4 @PackWomensBball takes down No. 1 Louisville 74-60.
NC State becomes the third team to defeat two No. 1 teams in a season in the last 20 seasons! 💪 pic.twitter.com/XKlxeUI3sz
.@PackWomensBball should be ranked #1 in the country next week‼️— Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) February 2, 2021
NC State after beating two #1’s in a season pic.twitter.com/lal4zxG1KH— Sam Ravech (@Sam_Ravech) February 2, 2021
Forget final 4. NC State women’s team can win a title. Unbelievable.— Scott Wood (@ScottWood15) February 2, 2021
I JUST moved Louisville to #1 today after NC State lost to Virginia Tech (without Cunane). However, I had NC State as my #1 team since the Stanford loss. Seeing them play like this AT #1 Louisville isn't a shocker, they are really good. #NCAAW— LaChina Robinson (@LaChinaRobinson) February 2, 2021
Two people I know that project a #BigSmile @ecunane_ @sportsiren— Debbie Antonelli (@debbieantonelli) February 2, 2021
Big win @PackWomensBball pic.twitter.com/CalNYC3fBP
NC State women took down South Carolina in Columbia in December when Gamecocks were No 1. Just beat No 1 Louisville 74-60 in the Yum Center to give Cardinals their first loss of the year. Road wins over two different No 1s not a bad data point on a team’s NCAA tourney resume.— Mark Story (@markcstory) February 2, 2021
