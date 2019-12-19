News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-19 08:27:03 -0600') }} football Edit

Social media reaction: NC State signing day

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are tweets from Wednesday about the NC State football signees

Sign up for TheWolfpacker.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}