Social media reaction: NC State official visit weekend
Spread ya wings & soar 🚨 pic.twitter.com/4s4fd4fM58— Shyheim Battle (@ShyOutta252) December 9, 2018
Throw me with the 🐺’s I’ll come out leading the PACK📌 #SNIPA 🎯 pic.twitter.com/87s93GUmQ1— Shyheim Battle (@ShyOutta252) December 9, 2018
Next Chapter🐺‼️ #Pack19 pic.twitter.com/Mkx5HEXbgJ— Terrell Dawkins (@terrelldawkin) December 9, 2018
It’s been real Raleigh🙌🏾 Until next time✊🏾💯 #ThePack pic.twitter.com/NEWejilbbH— ｣ᗑ⋔ｴꑙ꒤꒚ ﻯℜｴ￡￡ｴℕ✝ (@JamiousGriffin) December 9, 2018
I’m Home GA✈️NC #Pack19 🤟🏾 pic.twitter.com/nji0tKbSiu— Jakeen Harris💫 (@JakeenH6) December 9, 2018
Dream 2 Reality pic.twitter.com/g5fURB1KU1— Savion💰 (@savionjac11) December 8, 2018
SENDING A HUGE THANK YOU TO NC STATE AND ALL THE WONDERFUL PEOPLE WHO HELPED TO MAKE THIS WEEKEND A WONDERFUL ONE!! FROM THE JACKSONS! It’s only the beginning!❤️❤️@PackFootball @StateCoachD @coachdeskitch @Coach_Merci @DLineKP @Henry_Trevathan @AaronHenry7 pic.twitter.com/vQqfsXCuTJ— Renada (@SuperWoman580) December 9, 2018
THIS CAKE IS TOO PRETTY TO EAT!!— Renada (@SuperWoman580) December 8, 2018
NC State official visit!! 🙂❤️ pic.twitter.com/XiZrP62cal
Glad i got to be at my favorite place with my favorite person ❤️ #Pack19 pic.twitter.com/C1EKix83is— J 5️⃣cott (@_HunchooJay) December 8, 2018
