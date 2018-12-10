Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-10 05:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Social media reaction: NC State official visit weekend

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}