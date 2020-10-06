Here is the reaction on social media of NC State Wolfpack football landing a verbal commitment from three-star safety Chase Hattley of Panther Creek High in Cary, N.C.

#Pack21 just continues to blow up!! pic.twitter.com/Da5ZiUqMiX

In other news, Wolfpack just got better today! #Pack21 pic.twitter.com/UbMvWqKyKs

#WPN , Me walking around #Raleigh today after seeing the 🚨 #Pack21 pic.twitter.com/tR0ei0MPiw

Got the call that a big time player is staying HOME to play for the Wolf Pack. LIGHT IT RED‼️🚨 #Pack21 pic.twitter.com/wxNjDQXzBa

Just got the news that we just added another Dawg to our Defense!!! #LightItRed #Pack21 pic.twitter.com/JDBdhAvzEk

How bout that Wolfpack‼️ Hard.Tough.Together pic.twitter.com/NmHwypH1rh

Huge in-state pick up for Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack. https://t.co/2fniuDPd7p

LETS GO!! Welcome to the family bro!!! https://t.co/vsavne3cwM

building..👀,, welcome to the fam !🖤🐺 #GoPack https://t.co/pTTorGmiP3

Getting better by the day!!! @chase_hattley welcome to the family bro #wpn #pack21 https://t.co/8Rc0VXtHin

Yessirr !! Welcome to the family bro!!💪🏾🔥

