Social media reaction: Chase Hattley commits to NC State
Here is the reaction on social media of NC State Wolfpack football landing a verbal commitment from three-star safety Chase Hattley of Panther Creek High in Cary, N.C.
Homegrown Red Light!!! Let’s Go!!! pic.twitter.com/79SKvRmUrd— Dave Doeren (@StateCoachD) October 6, 2020
#Pack21 just continues to blow up!! pic.twitter.com/Da5ZiUqMiX— Charley Wiles (@coachwiles) October 6, 2020
In other news, Wolfpack just got better today! #Pack21 pic.twitter.com/UbMvWqKyKs— Chanelle Smith-Walker (@nellez_) October 6, 2020
#WPN, Me walking around #Raleigh today after seeing the 🚨 #Pack21 pic.twitter.com/tR0ei0MPiw— Coach Merci Falaise (@Coach_Merci) October 6, 2020
Got the call that a big time player is staying HOME to play for the Wolf Pack. LIGHT IT RED‼️🚨 #Pack21 pic.twitter.com/wxNjDQXzBa— Austin Shelton (@ustinShelton) October 6, 2020
Just got the news that we just added another Dawg to our Defense!!! #LightItRed #Pack21 pic.twitter.com/JDBdhAvzEk— Coach Devin Bice (@devinbice88) October 6, 2020
Let’s goooooo #homegrown on a Tuesday. #LightItRed #WPN pic.twitter.com/bVLptXK35h— JJ Daugherty (@Coach_JJdoc) October 6, 2020
BOOM! #Homegrown #TheRedLightIsOn pic.twitter.com/pU2v1IU70T— Jake Ellsworth (@CoachJEllsworth) October 6, 2020
How bout that Wolfpack‼️ Hard.Tough.Together pic.twitter.com/NmHwypH1rh— Billy Glasscock (@BillyGlasscock4) October 6, 2020
Huge in-state pick up for Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack. https://t.co/2fniuDPd7p— Jonas Pope IV (@JEPopeIV) October 6, 2020
October 6, 2020
LETS GO!! Welcome to the family bro!!! https://t.co/vsavne3cwM— Aaron McLaughlin (@11_apm) October 6, 2020
building..👀,, welcome to the fam !🖤🐺 #GoPack https://t.co/pTTorGmiP3— Poole (@jordan_poole03) October 6, 2020
Getting better by the day!!! @chase_hattley welcome to the family bro #wpn #pack21 https://t.co/8Rc0VXtHin— Lyndon Cooper (@LyndonCooper5) October 6, 2020
October 6, 2020
Welcome 🐺❤️ https://t.co/vmzKB0QRpH— jaleel davis (@jaleeldavis2) October 6, 2020
Yessirr !! Welcome to the family bro!!💪🏾🔥— Micah Crowell (@CrowellMicah) October 6, 2020
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook