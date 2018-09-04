Shyheim Battle remains certain about his decision
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Life can get pretty lonely at times on the football field for four-star corner Shyheim Battle. His Rocky Mount (N.C.) High squad is off to a 3-0 start, but in two of the victories Battle was rarely tested.
“D.H. Conley is the only team that tried me,” Battle recalled. He finished that contest with two interceptions.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news