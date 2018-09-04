Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-04 14:33:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Shyheim Battle remains certain about his decision

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Gtzi3blqknalkvugloht
Battle is one of four four-star recruits for NC State in the 2019 class.
Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker

Life can get pretty lonely at times on the football field for four-star corner Shyheim Battle. His Rocky Mount (N.C.) High squad is off to a 3-0 start, but in two of the victories Battle was rarely tested.

“D.H. Conley is the only team that tried me,” Battle recalled. He finished that contest with two interceptions.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}