GREENSBORO — Recruitments usually have a handful of key moments that help a prospect decide on their college.

Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley senior wide receiver Terrell Anderson verbally committed to NC State over Michigan and Tennessee on Saturday. Anderson said he has known he’d be going to NCSU for several weeks, but it just came down to how he announced. When his mother — Anderson is the oldest of five children — wanted him to have an event in front of family, friends and the Grimsley coaches and players, that was settled quickly.