Six NC State seniors from the 2020 season are now on the 2021 spring roster.

How is that possible?

Because the NCAA has allowed seniors in 2020 to repeat their last year of college football, if they want. Six of NC State's 10 seniors who had that decision to make decided to return to Raleigh:

• Receiver Emeka Emezie

• Cornerback Chris Ingram

• Defensive end Daniel Joseph

• Tight end Dylan Parham

• Receiver C.J. Riley

• Offensive tackle Tyrone Riley

Here is a look at where their respective returns mean for Wolfpack football.