Senior returns: The impact on Wolfpack football
Six NC State seniors from the 2020 season are now on the 2021 spring roster.
How is that possible?
Because the NCAA has allowed seniors in 2020 to repeat their last year of college football, if they want. Six of NC State's 10 seniors who had that decision to make decided to return to Raleigh:
• Receiver Emeka Emezie
• Cornerback Chris Ingram
• Defensive end Daniel Joseph
• Tight end Dylan Parham
• Receiver C.J. Riley
• Offensive tackle Tyrone Riley
Here is a look at where their respective returns mean for Wolfpack football.
Receiver Emeka Emezie
Simply put, Emezie’s return is a huge boost for the Wolfpack offense, an impact that goes beyond his numbers of catching 47 passes for 738 yards and five touchdowns last fall.
Among receivers returning to the ACC in 2021, Emezie was eighth in receiving yards per game last season at 61.5, and his five scoring receptions was tied for fifth most.
Emezie had a season-long grade of 75.8 for receiving, 10th best in the ACC among wideouts with double digit targets, and 75.6 for offense overall, which was seventh best in the league, per Pro Football Focus (PFF). When you factor in departures, Emezie has the third highest grade on offense coming back in the ACC (minimum 10 targets).
Emezie gives the Wolfpack a legitimate No. 1 wideout in what should be a strong receiving corps.
Cornerback Chris Ingram
