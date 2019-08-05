News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-05 10:48:24 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Senior Nick Farrar thrilled to be offered by NC State

V4xdbcpocxlqvt0chawh
NC State offered Apex (N.C.) Friendship senior power forward Nick Farrar on Monday. (Rivals.com)
Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Sign up for a new annual membership to TheWolfpacker.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

Nick Farrar patiently waited for an NC State scholarship offer, and the good news came Monday.

NCSU head coach Kevin Keatts let Farrar know that he earned a scholarship after months of evaluation. The Apex (N.C.) Friendship standout was able to showcase his game at the Wolfpack team camp this past June, pouring in 53 points in one contest.

The Wolfpack became the first ACC program to offer him, which was a goal for Farrar.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}