Nick Farrar patiently waited for an NC State scholarship offer, and the good news came Monday.

NCSU head coach Kevin Keatts let Farrar know that he earned a scholarship after months of evaluation. The Apex (N.C.) Friendship standout was able to showcase his game at the Wolfpack team camp this past June, pouring in 53 points in one contest.

The Wolfpack became the first ACC program to offer him, which was a goal for Farrar.