Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek senior cornerback Jivan Baly has consistently said NC State was his leader, and he followed through with a commitment. The 6-foot, 165-pounder is a Rivals.com three-star prospect that is the No. 66 cornerback in the country and No. 81 overall in Georgia in the class of 2024.

Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek High senior defensive back Jivan Baly picked NC State. (Rivals.com)

NC State cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell and NCSU director of scouting Jatavis Sanders have been his main recruiters, and he previously unofficially visited in late March. Baly collected 35 offers and officially visited Mississippi State on June 16-18. He had unofficially been to North Carolina this spring. Baly also has listed Miami (Fla.), Florida State, Missouri, Louisville, Georgia Tech and Texas A&M. Baly had 36 tackles, three tackles for loss and two interceptions in 11 games played last year for Meadowcreek High. Baly added 12 receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown on offense.

