Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth High senior cornerback Jaren Sensabaugh made the first of three official visits to NC State before he plans to sign his national letter of intent Dec. 20.

The 6-foot, 165-pound Sensabaugh was verbally committed to Vanderbilt from June 20, 2023-to-Nov. 12, but was starting to unofficially visit schools prior to decommitting. NC State had offered Sensabaugh following a June camp, and had set up an official visit for June 23-25, but he picked the Commodores before the trip.

Sensabaugh was able to watch NC State defeat North Carolina 39-20 on Saturday.