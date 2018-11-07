Wake Forest star wide receiver and return man Greg Dortch, has cuaght 69 passes for 846 yards and six touchdowns this season. USAToday Sports Images

The wheels are starting to come off on Wake Forest’s season. The Demon Deacons found out following their 41-24 loss vs. Syracuse last Saturday that freshman quarterback Sam Hartman is out for the season after suffering a leg injury. Hartman had gone 161-of-291 passing for 1,984 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Wake Forest needs to win two of its last three contests to become bowl eligible — at NC State, home vs. Pittsburgh and at Duke to end the season. The Wolfpack host the Demon Deacons at 7 p.m. Thursday. WFU has a 4-5 overall record and is 1-4 in the ACC.

Here is a full scouting report on Wake Forest.

Five Wake Forest Players To Watch

Redshirt sophomore defensive end Carlos Basham Jr. — The 6-foot-5, 270-pounder oozes potential for the Demon Deacons, but missed last week's game against Syracuse after entering the concussion protocol. He has 41 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, two fumble recovers and three quarterback hurries. He returned one fumble recovery for a 23-yard touchdown against Louisville, and was named the ACC defensive lineman of the week for his efforts against the Cardinals. Sophomore wide receiver Greg Dortch — He missed Wake Forest’s win over NC State last year. The 5-9, 170-pounder burst on to the scene to catch 53 passes for 722 yards and nine touchdowns in 2017, but suffered a season-ending injury after eight games. He has increased his numbers to 69 receptions for 846 yards and six scores in becoming one of the top receivers in the country this year. Dortch also is averaging 12.7 yards on 20 punt returns, with two touchdowns, and he’s averaging 22.4 yards on 14 kick returns. Fifth-year senior left guard Phil Haynes — The former prep basketball player turned college football offensive lineman is one of the team captains for the Demon Deacons. The 6-4, 310-pounder attended North Raleigh Christian and then spent his senior year at Lynchburg (Va.) Virginia Episcopal School. Haynes was third-team All-ACC last year and he has logged 43 career starts.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jamie Newman — The 6-4, 230-pounder from Graham (N.C.) High is expected to get the call at quarterback to replace the injured Sam Hartman. Rivals.com ranked him the No. 30 dual-threat quarterback in the country in the class of 2016. Newman, who is a gifted runner, has gone 7-of-15 passing for 75 yards and an interception, and tallied 12 rushing attempts for 70 yards and a score this season. Redshirt junior middle linebacker Justin Strnad — The 6-3, 230-pounder leads the Demon Deacons with 73 tackles, plus has six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble this season. He has had at least 12 tackles the last three games, and has topped double figures in four contests. He finished with a career-high 14 stops against Syracuse last week.

What to expect from Wake Forest

1. Different kind of offense. Freshman quarterback Sam Hartman had a quick release and could sling it on short-to-intermediate routes. His passing touch will be missed Saturday. The timing of the injury was made worse by not having redshirt junior Kendall Hinton fully integrated as a quarterback this season. Hinton was suspended for the first three games, and then came back as a wide receiver before returning to quarterback.

Former Graham (N.C.) High standout Jamie Newman is ahead of Hinton on this week’s depth chart. Newman was gifted athletically enough to get recruited at quarterback, outside linebacker or possibly safety coming out of high school, and might be a better runner than passer at this point. Newman possesses a strong arm, but is still raw as a passer. Newman has passed for 75 yards and an interception and rushed for 70 yards and a score against Notre Dame this season. 2. Struggling defense. The quarterback injury might be overshadowing the Demon Deacons’ woes on defense. WFU has allowed at least 35 points in six games this season, including the last four. The 56-27 loss to Notre Dame cost defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel his job Sept. 23. Syracuse had 41 points, Louisville scored 35 in a loss, Florida State poured in 38 and Clemson crushed WFU 63-3. Opposing quarterbacks have had a field day with the Demon Deacons. Syracuse senior Eric Dungey is fresh off of throwing for 157 yards and rushing for 119 yards and a 26-yard touchdown. 3. Quality special teams. Redshirt sophomore receiver Greg Dortch has the ability to be a game-breaker on special teams. However, he’s not alone as a special teams standout. Junior punter Dom Maggio and freshman kicker Nick Sciba have been more than solid this season.

Sciba has gone 11 of 14 kicking field goals with a long of 39, and he’s made all 35 extra points. Maggio is averaging 42.0 yards on 55 punts this season, and has landed 17 punts inside the 20-yard line and 21 that have been fair caught.

Three Keys To The Game

1. Put passing pressure on early: It’s no secret that NC State has an explosive wide receiving core, and could have plenty of opportunities to score Thursday. The combination of sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley being able to pass to junior Kelvin Harmon, redshirt junior Jakobi Meyers and sophomore Emeka Emezie will likely be unmatched by Wake.

2. Don’t allow Matt Colburn II to get loose: Senior running back Matt Colburn is a "run with confidence" kind of running back. He has tallied 134 carries for 670 yards and five touchdowns this season, but has been clutch in two contests. He shredded Louisville, where he was once committed to, haunting UL coach Bobby Petrino with 20 carries for 243 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 117 yards and two scores in a 41-34 home loss to Boston College.

3. Make WFU tap out: NC State's offensive line should match up well against Wake Forest, and combine that with playing at home and the Wolfpack could make quick work Thursday night. Between the injuries and an ineffective defense, if the Demon Deacons fall behind by two touchdowns early, the game could go similar to how NCSU defeated Florida State 47-28 last Saturday. If so, the line could lead the way in making sure running backs Reggie Gallaspy Jr. and Ricky Person Jr. have productive nights. It seems to be a given that Finley and the passing game will put up numbers.



Three Wake Forest Numbers Of Note