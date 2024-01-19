Virginia Tech has lost four of its last five games, dampening a solid start to the season. The Hokies got off to a 9-3 start, including an ACC win over Louisville on Dec. 3. However, Virginia Tech has lost on the road at Wake Forest, Florida State and Virginia, plus a home game against Miami. VT topped Clemson 87-72 on Jan. 10 and have a 2-4 league mark. Virginia Tech travels to play NC state at 12 p.m. Saturday on the CW Network. NC State crushed Virginia Tech 97-77 in the ACC Tournament last year, with Terquavion Smith scoring 30 points.

Virginia Tech junior guard Sean Pedulla leads the Hokies with 16.3 points per game. (USA Today Sports photos)

Overview

Virginia Tech has a veteran backcourt with junior point guard Sean Pedulla and senior shooting guard Hunter Cattoor, who have a combined 136 starts and 220 games played with the Hokies in a combined eight years. Senior center Lynn Kidd has emerged in his fourth year of college basketball, and Northwestern power forward transfer Robbie Beran has 112 career starts and 137 games played. The "young" player in the lineup is sophomore wing MJ Collins, who finished his prep career at Lincolnton (N.C.) Combine Academy. Rankings Virginia Tech is No. 59 in the NET rankings, and NC State is No. 67. ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Hokies ranked No. 47 overall, and the Wolfpack are No. 56. KenPom.com has Virginia Tech at No. 63, and NCSU is No. 65 this season. Shooting Virginia Tech is averaging 73.1 points per game, and are shooting 45.6 percent from the field, 35.5 percent on three-pointers and 78.7 percent at the free-throw line. Cattoor is one of the best three-point shooters in the country, and is at 41.1 percent this season. He’s gone 290 of 695 on three-pointers for 41.7 percent in his five-year career. Pedulla is also a streaky good three-point shooter, and is at 39.5 percent this season. Rebounding The Hokies are averaging 34.4 rebounds per game and have a plus 3.8 rebounding margin. Virginia Tech has 141 offensive rebounds, with Kidd grabbing 28 of them en route to 6.8 rebounds per game. Reserve forward Mekhi Long has added 22 offensive rebounds and 5.0 boards a game. The 6-7, 200-pound Long played at Rhode Island and Old Dominion. Defense Virginia Tech is allowing 67.5 points per game with opposing teams shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 31.9 percent from the free-throw line. Beran has a team-high 18 blocks and the Hokies don’t force many steals with Cattoor leading the way with 16. Depth The aforementioned Long is joined by North Carolina forward transfer Tyler Nickel, former Rice center transfer Mylyjael Poteat and freshman guard Brandon Rechsteiner, who is the son of former professional wrestler Scott Steiner. Nicel is averaging 9.1 points per game and shooting 37.3 percent from three-point land, and he has started seven games this season. He exploded for 24 points and went 5 of 7 on three-pointers in the 87-72 win over Clemson on Jan. 10.

Star Watch

Virginia Tech's offense goes as junior point guard Sean Pedulla goes. The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder was ranked No. 147 overall in the class of 2021 coming out of Edmond (Okla.) Memorial. NC State freshman wing Laci Steele attended crosstown rival Edmond North High. Pedulla blossomed his sophomore year and averaged 15.0 points and 3.8 assists per game, and shot 41.6 percent from the field and 34.4 percent on three-pointers. He's also nearly automatic from the free-throw line, making 171-of-201 in his career for 85.1 percent. Pedula has basically duplicated his numbers from a year ago, but in about six less minutes per game. He's averaging 16.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 29.4 minutes per game. Pedulla is shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 39.5 percent on three-pointers. Pedulla has been on a tear the last four games, averaging 27.3 points per game, but it came in three losses. He's made 18 three-pointers and added 18 assists in the four-game stretch, which featured him going for 33 points, 10 rebounds and 5 of 13 on three-pointers in the 75-71 loss vs. Miami on Jan. 13. The four-game stretch was preceded by a four-game slump, where he had a combined 24 points on 6 of 28 shooting. Pedulla had 19 points and four assists in the 73-69 loss vs. NC State on Jan. 7, and was locked up in the ACC Tournament, getting nine points and four boards.

Likely Starters

NC State PG — 0 DJ Horne (6-1, 175, R-Sr., 15.1 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.5 spg) SG — 1 Jayden Taylor (6-4, 195, Jr., 12.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.4 spg) G — 14 Casey Morsell (6-3, 200, R-Sr., 11.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.6 apg) PF — 11 Dennis Parker (6-6, 205, Fr., 6.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 0.5 apg) C — 30 D.J. Burns (6-9, 275, R-Sr., 15.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.5 spg) Virginia Tech PG —3 Sean Pedulla (6-1, 195, Jr., 16.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 4.1 apg) SG — 0 Hunter Cattoor (6-3, 200, Sr., 13.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.6 apg, 1.0 spg) G — 2 MJ Collins (6-4, 195, Soph., 5.1 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.1 apg) PF — 31 Robbie Beran (6-9, 215, Sr., 5.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 0.8 apg, 1.1 bpg) C — 15 Lynn Kidd (6-10, 235, Sr., 14.0 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 1.5 apg)

Numbers Of Note

2 Conference tournament titles for Virginia Tech, with one happening in the Metro in 1979, and winning the 2022 ACC title tournament. 4 Retired numbers for the Hokies, featuring Allan Bristow (1970-73), Dell Curry (1982-86), Ace Custis (1993-1997) and Bimbo Coles (1986-90). Coles has a score record 2,484 career points. 6 Wins by Virginia Tech in Raleigh in 28 contests. The Hokies are 6-22 all-time at NC State, but have won the last two times.

Game Within The Game: VT's Lynn Kidd vs. NC State's D.J. Burns

Virginia senior center Lynn Kidd has had an unusual journey in finally having a breakout season. Kidd was a Rivals.com four-star prospect in the class of 2020, who graduated early and went to Clemson. He played seven games in 2020-21 for the Tigers, and then transferred to Virginia Tech. The 6-10, 235-pounder didn't get much of a chance his first year at Virginia Tech, but became a trusted reserve last year in averaging 5.0 points and 3.4 rebounds in 12.7 rebounds per game. Kidd's finally the center for the Hokies and is averaging 14.0 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, and shooting 66.4 percent from the field. He exploded for a career-high 31 points and 11 boards in a 77-55 win over American on Dec. 21. He has topped 20 points in three games this season, and has reached double figures in all but five contests. Kidd flashed his potential in scoring a season-high 14 points and five boards in 14 minutes off the bench in a 73-69 loss at NC State last year. He followed with six points in 21 minutes against the Wolfpack in a 97-77 loss to the Wolfpack in the ACC Tournament. Burns felt ill during the Wake Forest game, but still managed 10 points. The listed 6-9, 275-pound center is averaging 12.4 points and 4.3 rebounds in 26.6 minutes per game.