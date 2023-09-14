Here is a scouting report on Virginia Military Institute, who plays at NC State at 2 p.m. Saturday on the CW Network. VMI is coming off a 21-13 loss at Bucknell a week ago, but won its season opener 12-7 over Davidson on Sept. 2.

VMI quarterback Collin Ironside has thrown for 495 yards and three touchdowns in two games this season. (USA Today Sports photos)

Five VMI players to watch

Redshirt junior outside linebacker Christian Dunn Dunn leads VMI in tackles with 16, to go along with one tackle for loss, one pass broken up and two quarterback hurries. The 6-4, 230-pounder from Richmond, Va., had 60 tackles and 4.5 sacks last year. Redshirt junior quarterback Collin Ironside The 6-2, 205-pounder has proven to have a nice arm and quick feet in taking over the offense this season. He has gone 37-of-57 passing for 459 yards and three touchdowns, and one interception. He has rushed 22 times of minus-seven yards. The Knoxville, Tenn., native has throw for 1,569 career yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. Senior wide receiver/return man Chance Knox Knox does a little bit of everything for VMI. The 5-10, 180-pounder from Charleston, W.Va., has 11 catches for 152 yards this season, rushed six times for 30 yards and returned seven punts for 60 yards. Knox has 119 career catches for 1,114 yards and six scores. Senior cornerback Alex Oliver The 6-0, 180-pounder is second on the team with 13 tackles and has one interception and one tackle for loss in two games this season. The Mechanicsville, Va., native had 58 tackles, three interceptions and eight passes defended last year. He was voted SoCon preseason first-team defense. Senior tight end Aidan Twombly The 6-4, 225-pounder from Waxhaw (N.C.) Marvin Ridge is off to a good start with seven catches for 149 yards and one touchdown this season. He has 54 career receptions for 586 yards and three scores over the last three-plus years.

What to watch for from VMI

1. Collin Ironside leads the way. The offense revolves around quarterback Collin Ironside, and the Keydets like to spread out defenses and get movement one way, and then have action go the opposite direction at times. Ironside went 20-of-30 passing for 220 yards and two scores in the 21-13 loss to Bucknell last week. He has a live arm and is confident in what he’s doing. Wide receiver Chance Knox, who is more of a possession receiver, and tight end Aidan Twombly, who can get down the seams, are his favorite targets. VMI has tried to get balance with 40 carries last week and 30 passes against Bucknell. In the 12-7 win over Davidson in the season opener, it leaned more toward the run with 46 carries and 27 passing attempts. 2. VMI’s offensive line has struggled at times. It has good size with all but the starting center over 305 pounds. Redshirt junior left tackle Will Reid might be the most accomplished of the group, and he’s 6-4 and 315 pounds. Big Tyriq Poindexter is a redshirt sophomore, who is 6-5 and 325 pounds, so there is beef. Poindexter was voted SoCon preseason second-team offense. However, the Keydets have allowed nine sacks in two games against Davidson and Bucknell, so the NC State line should feast. VMI could only muster 75 yards on 40 carries, with the top two backs combining for 25 carries for 100 yards. The win over Davidson showed more of the power rushing attack VMI hopes to have, with 46 carries for 173 yards and a touchdown. 3. Smallish defense for VMI in 3-4 scheme. Virginia Military Institute is not overly big on the defensive side of the ball. The 3-4 defensive scheme has junior Terrell Jackson at nose tackle, and he’s the biggest defender at 6-1 and 300 pounds. No other defensive lineman in the two deep is over 280 pounds. Senior outside linebacker Evan Ellen led the defense last year with 81 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He was voted SoCon preseason second-team defense, and has a team-high 20 tackles. Outside linebacker Christian Dunn has been the biggest standout on the VMI defense, and is an active blitzed at 6-4 and 230 pounds.

Three keys to the game for NC State football

1. For a couple of decades it has been said that when playing a FCS opponents, the keys are always to stay healthy, put them away early and get some younger players key reps in the second half. All of that should happen against VMI on Saturday, who are 1-1 this season. That doesn’t mean NC State doesn’t have some key things to work on. The first order of business should be building off the four completions of at least 20 yards that happened against Notre Dame last week. NC State had zero completions over 19 yards against Connecticut in the season opener, so that was major progress for the passing attack. Senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong should have the time in the pocket and should have that elusive pass of over 40 yards against VMI. 2. NC State struggled running the ball in short-yardage situations against Connecticut, going 1 of 4 on converting running plays of third down and short and fourth and short. The Wolfpack did a much better job in those few situations against Notre Dame. It’s clear that redshirt junior running back Delbert Mimms will continue in that role as the biggest of the backs. The 5-11, 215-pounder has 12 carries for 29 yards and a touchdown this season. Getting clarity on the rest of the running back rotation could come against VMI. Freshman Kendrick Raphael was able to get a taste of the action in the first two games, but could have a nice second-half role against VMI if NC State surges ahead. 3. The defense has sometimes been in the wrong place at the wrong time, or taken some shaky angles. UConn ripped off a 71-yard touchdown run and Notre Dame had a 80-yard touchdown scamper. VMI probably doesn’t have that kind of personnel, but it is still important for the NC State defense to not have any slip-ups against the Keydets. Davidson’s longest run was nine yards, and Brody Reina caught a 34-yard catch against VMI in the season opener. Bucknell’s longest run was 18 yards by Rushawn Baker, and the longest completion was 31 yards to Damian Harris. Both Baker and Harris reached the century mark in the 21-13 win for Bucknell.

Three numbers of note

11 — Returning starters from last year's 1-10 squad, which went 0-8 in the SoCon. 41.9 Career average on 145 punts for VMI senior punter Jack Culbreath. 48 — Yards for Niklas Sade's game-winning field for NC State, in a 23-21 win over Richmond on Sept. 7, 2013, which was coached by current VMI first-year coach Danny Rocco.