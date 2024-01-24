NC State played a complete game in whipping Virginia 76-60 on Jan. 6 in Raleigh, and will now see if anything has changed tonight against the Cavaliers. Virginia carries a 13-5 overall mark and 4-3 ACC record, with back-to-back wins against Virginia Tech and at Georgia Tech. NC State (13-5, 5-2 ACC) plays at Virginia at 7 p.m. tonight on the ACC Network.

Virginia senior point guard Reece Beekman is averaging 13.2 points per game. (USA Today Sports photos)

Overview

Virginia senior guard Reece Beckman is the anchor for the Cavaliers, with athletic sophomore forward Ryan Dunn and sophomore long-range shooter Isaac McKneely supplying the offense. Virginia has moved former Merrimack center transfer Jordan Minor into the starting lineup, and he's joined by Saint Thomas sophomore small forward transfer Andrew Rohde. Rankings Virginia is No. 51 in the NET rankings, and NC State is No. 77. ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Cavaliers ranked No. 45 overall, and the Wolfpack are No. 63. KenPom.com has Virginia at No. 63, and NCSU checks in at No. 71 this season. Shooting Virginia is averaging 65.5 points per game, and shooting 44.7 percent from the field, 36.3 percent on three-pointers and 65.3 percent at the free-throw line. McKneely is shooting and impressive 48.9 percent on three-pointers, but fellow perimeter players Beekman (31.5 percent) and Rohde (26.2 percent) have struggled. Rebounding The Cavaliers are averaging 32.1 rebounds per game and have a minus-2.3 rebounding margin. Dunn is an incredible athlete at 6-8 and is averaging 6.8 rebounds per game and he has 41 offensive rebounds. However, no one else is averaging more than 3.3 boards a game. Defense UVA is allowing 58.2 points per game, with opposing teams shooting 39.7 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from three-point land. Beekman has 40 steals and 10 blocks at point guard, and Dunn has 34 steals and 37 blocks. Depth Former Eastern Washington and Oklahoma stretch four Jacob Groves and freshman center Blake Buchanan both started against NC State on Jan. 6, but are coming off the bench of late. Groves is averaging 7.1 points per game and shooting 42.9 percent from there-point land. Georgetown point guard transfer Dante Harris was injured when the Cavaliers played the Wolfpack, and he's now healthy again. Redshirt freshman Leon Bond and junior Taine Murray come off the bench on the wings.

Star Watch

Virginia sophomore shooting guard Isaac McKneely was a big fish in a small pond at Poca (W.Va.) High, whose nickname is the The Dots. Rivals.com ranked the 6-foot-4 and 185 pounds at No. 78 overall in the class of 2022 and he was an early commitment to UVA. He was a role player his freshman year, showing a tease of what would happen. He averaged 6.7 points per game and shot 39.2 percent from three-point land. McKneeley has jumped to 11.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game, and he's shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 48.9 percent on three-pointers. He's tried 122 two-pointers this season and is 95 of 220 on three-pointers. McKneeley hit four three-pointers and had 18 points in the loss at NC State. He is fresh coming off of scoring 20 points and going 6 of 9 from three-point land in the 75-66 win at Georgia Tech on Saturday. He has scored at least 20 points in three games this season. McKneeley's shooting numbers suffered during a four-game stretch from Dec. 19-30, where he went a combined 8 of 34 from the field.

Likely Starters

NC State PG — 0 DJ Horne (6-1, 175, R-Sr., 15.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.7 spg) SG — 1 Jayden Taylor (6-4, 195, Jr., 12.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.4 spg) G — 14 Casey Morsell (6-3, 200, R-Sr., 11.7 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.6 apg) PF — 11 Dennis Parker (6-6, 205, Fr., 6.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 0.5 apg) C — 30 D.J. Burns (6-9, 275, R-Sr., 12.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.8 apg) Virginia PG — 2 Reece Beekman (6-3, 194, Sr., 13.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 6.1 apg, 2.2 spg) SG — 11 Isaac McKneely (6-4, 188, Soph., 11.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.6 apg) SF — 4 Andrew Rohde (6-6, 202, Soph., 5.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 3.1 apg) PF — 13 Ryan Dunn (6-8, 216, Soph., 9.5 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 0.9 apg, 1.9 spg, 2.1 bpg) C — 22 Jordan Minor (6-8, 242, Sr., 3.9 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 0.4 apg)

Numbers Of Note

8.2 Turnovers per game, which ranks No. 1 in the country. 20 Consecutive home wins for Virginia at John Paul Jones Arena. 200 Career steals for senior guard Reece Beekman, including 40 this season.

Game Within The Game: UVA's Jordan Minor vs. NC State's D.J. Burns

Virginia senior forward Jordan Minor is the one big change since the Cavaliers lost to NC State, moving into the starting lineup. The 6-8, 242-pounder has played at least 22 minutes the last three games, and has a combined 36 points and 12 rebounds. He's a threat to reach the free-throw line and he has revived what looked like a lost season. Minor came in during garbage time against NCSU, and had six points and three rebounds in seven minutes played. He showed that he could get a larger role, and it has allowed freshman Blake Buchanan a chance to move to the bench. Minor started three of four years at Merrimack, which is a Division I program. He averaged 17.4 points and 9.4 rebounds last year, and shot 51.5 percent from the field. The squad went 12-4 in the NEC, but weren't eligible for the NCAA Tournament. Fairleigh Dickinson finished second and reached the Big Dance, and then defeated Texas Southern and shocked No. 1 seed Purdue before falling to Florida Atlantic. Burns had six points, but four assists in the win over UVA. He is averaging 12.2 points and 4.3 rebounds, but his minutes have hovered around 20 the last three games. He has played over 29 minutes in six games this season, and nine games last year.