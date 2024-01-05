Virginia has been up-and-down in staring the season 11-3 and 2-1 in the ACC, while undergoing a bit of a youth movement. Virginia has wins over Florida, West Virginia and Texas A&M in the non-conference, and have defeated Louisville and Syracuse in ACC action, but had the stunning 76-54 loss to Notre Dame last Saturday. The Cavaliers also have losses against Wisconsin and Memphis. Virginia plays at NC State at 2 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network.

Virginia senior point guard Reece Beekman is averaging 12.9 points per game. (USA Today Sports photos)

Overview

Virginia senior guard Reece Beckman is a quality player on both ends, and he’s been joined by two sophomores and two transfers in the starting lineup. Sophomore wing Isaac McKneely and sophomore power forward Ryan Dunn have both emerged this season. Saint Thomas sophomore wing transfer Andrew Rohde former Eastern Washington and Oklahoma stretch four Jacob Groves have formed a center-less lineup. Rankings Notre Dame is No. 48 in the NET rankings, and NC State is No. 73. ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Fighting Irish ranked No. 35 overall, and the Wolfpack are No. 64. KenPom.com has Virginia at No. 48, and NCSU checks in at No. 77 this season. Shooting Virginia is averaging 66.6 points per game, and shooting 45.5 percent from the field, 36.0 percent on three-pointers and 64.8 percent at the free-throw line. McKneely is shooting a blistering 48.6 percent from three-point land, and Groves is at 42.5 percent. Rebounding The Cavaliers are averaging 32.7 rebounds per game and have a minus-2.1 rebounding margin. Dunn leads the squad at 6.9 rebounds per game, but isn’t getting a lot of help. He has a team-high 33 offensive rebounds. Defense UVA is allowing 55.9 points per game, with opposing teams shooting 38.0 percent from the field and 29.3 percent from three-point land. Beekman has 32 steals and 10 blocks at point guard, and Dunn has 29 steals and 31 blocks. Depth Virginia has two centers that come in off the bench — freshman Blake Buchanan and senior Jordan Minor. Junior wing Taine Murray, freshman guard Elijah Gertrude and redshirt freshman wing Leon Bond provide a boost on the perimeter. Bond is averaging 6.3 points and 3.9 rebounds in 15.9 minutes per game. Georgetown transfer Dante Harris has been injured at point guard.

Star Watch

The 6-foot-3, 194-pound Reece Beekman has steadily improved each season. The Milwaukee, Wis., native is averaging 12.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.3 steals per game. He is shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 27.5 percent on three-pointers. Beekman has scored in double figures in all but three games this season, and had a season-high 21 points in a 56-54 win over Northeastern on Dec. 16. Beekman is coming off of getting 11 points, eight assists and three steals in a 77-53 win over Louisville on Jan. 3. Rivals.com ranked Beekman at No. 72 overall in the class of 2020 coming out of Baton Rouge (La.) Scotlandville High. Beekman had 15 points and went 6 of 11 from the field in Virginia’s 63-50 win vs. NC State on Feb. 7, 2023.

Likely Starters

NC State PG — 0 DJ Horne (6-1, 175, R-Sr., 14.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.4 spg) SG — 1 Jayden Taylor (6-4, 195, Jr., 12.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.6 apg, 1.6 spg) G — 14 Casey Morsell (6-3, 200, R-Sr., 11.8 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.8 apg) PF — 11 Dennis Parker (6-6, 205, Fr., 6.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 0.6 apg) C — 30 D.J. Burns (6-9, 275, R-Sr., 13.2 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 2.7 apg) Virginia PG — 2 Reece Beekman (6-3, 194, Sr., 12.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 5.7 apg, 2.3 spg) SG — 11 Isaac McKneely (6-4, 188, Soph., 11.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.8 apg) SF — 4 Andrew Rohde (6-6, 202, Soph., 6.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 3.2 apg) PF — 34 Jacob Groves (6-9, 211, Sr., 7.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 0.9 apg) C — 13 Ryan Dunn (6-8, 216, Soph., 9.7 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 0.9 apg, 2.1 spg, 2.2 bpg)

Numbers Of Note

6 Regular season ACC titles for Virginia under coach Tony Bennett, along with two ACC Tournament titles. 8.4 Turnovers per game for Virginia, which ranks No. 1 in the country. 192 Career steals for senior point guard Reece Beekman, and is 31 away from being the all-time leader at UVA.

Game Within The Game: UVA's Ryan Dunn vs. NC State's D.J. Burns

Virginia forward Ryan Dunn is a unique player who really isn't a center, but will likely start off guarding NC State center D.J. Burns. The athletic 6-8, 216-pounder is enjoying a breakout season. He's averaging 9.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 2.1 steals per game. He's shooting 53.6 percent from the field, but only 59.6 percent from the free-throw line. Rivals.com ranked Dunn at No. 112 overall in the class of 2022 coming out of Pennsburg (Pa.) Perkiomen School. He came off the bench last year and averaged 2.6 points and 2.9 rebounds in 13.0 minutes per game. Dunn has three double-doubles for points and rebounds this season. He had a season-high 15 points, plus 10 rebounds, in Wednesday's 77-53 win over Louisville. He also had 15 points and four blocks in the 62-33 win vs. Texas Southern on Nov. 16. Dunn had five blocks against both Texas A&M and Wisconsin. Burns likely has 100 pounds on Dunn and hit the game-winning basket against Notre Dame this week. He's averaging 13.2 points and 4.9 rebounds in 27.5 minutes per game, and is shooting 53.1 percent from the field.