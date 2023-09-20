Virginia is off to a 0-3 start but also have played three teams are likely to finish with winning records this season. The Cavaliers have lost to Tennessee, James Madison and Maryland, with the Dukes the lone contested contest. NC State travels to play at Virginia at 7:30 p.m. Friday on ESPN.

Virginia junior wide receiver Malachi Fields leads the team with 19 catches for 207. yards. (USA Today Sports photo)

Five Virginia players to watch

Senior bandit Chico Bennett The 6-foot-4, 252-pounder from Ashburn, Va., missed the season opener against Tennessee, and has five tackles in two games. Bennett broke out last year with seven sacks and two forced fumbles, to go along with 34 tackles. He started his first two years at Georgia Tech, collecting 30 tackles and half a sack with the Yellow Jackets. Senior defensive end Kam Butler The 6-3, 262-pounder has been a active pass-rusher for the Cavaliers, after starting off at Miami (Ohio). The sixth-year performer has 18 tackles and two sacks this season. He broke out in 2021 for Miami (Ohio) with eight sacks and an interception, plus 53 tackles. Butler collectively has 165 tackles, 21 sacks and five forced fumbles. Freshman quarterback Anthony Colandrea The Rivals.com three-star prospect from Saint Petersburg, Fla., has been a spark the last two games. Monmouth transfer Tony Muskett won the starting job and played against Tennessee, but he got injured on a sack. That opened the door for the 5-11, 180-pounder, and he has responded. Colandrea has gone 45-of-72 passing for 652 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions. He connected on several deep balls to throw for 377 yards and two scores in the loss vs. James Madison. Junior free safety Jonas Sanker The 6-1, 210-pounder from Charlottesville, Va., leads the Cavaliers in tackles with 28 tackles, one forced fumble and four passes defended. Sanker has 96 career tackles, six passes defended, two forced fumbles and one interception. He had 12 tackles against James Madison. Senior wide receiver Malik Washington The Northwestern transfer has caught 65 passes for 694 yards and one touchdown for the Wildcats in 2022. Washington has topped 100 yards the last two games — nine passes for 141 yards last week against Maryland, and had five catches for 119 yards and a score against James Madison. The 5-8, 194-pounder from Lawrenceville, Ga., has caught 18 passes for 289 yards and a touchdown this season. He has tallied 138 catches for 1,637 yards and four touchdowns since 2019.

What to watch for from Virginia

1. Virginia has big men on defense. Some teams that struggle are because they don’t have the size needed on the defensive line. That isn’t Virginia. The Cavaliers might not have the ideal defensive line group, but it’s far from being poor. Senior nose tackle Jahmeer Carter is a big body inside at 6-2 and 312 pounds, and sixth-year senior defensive tackle Aaron Famui checks in at 6-2 and 302. The rotation did take a hit though when Olasunkonmi Agunloye got injured in the opener against Tennessee. The defensive ends are guys who know how to get some pressure on the edge. Kam Butler is a sixth-year player who arrived at Miami (Ohio) two years ago. Georgia Tech transfer Chico Bennett also arrived two years. Each have had years of at least seven sacks. 2. UVA offensive line has struggled. Where Virginia has had issues is on the offensive line the last two years. Center Brian Stevens is a graduate and he made the move from right guard to center for the Maryland game, with Ty Furnish going from center to right. The Cavaliers have allowed 10 sacks and are only averaging 1.9 yards per rush. The backs are probably better receivers out of the backfield than pure runners, but also don’t get much room. The perfect example of UVA’s offensive line woes came when facing a third down and nine at the James Madison 43-yard line, up 35-30. Virginia could have possible put the game away. Instead, JMU defensive tackle James Carpenter goes right by UVA left tackle McKale Boley, causing quarterback Colandrea to run for his life and throw the ball away. Virginia punted and James Madison went down and scored the eventual game-winning touchdown. 3. Passing-game options. Virginia might have the quarterback, but they also have two legit ACC-caliber wide receivers, and some backs who can really catch the ball. The one-two punch of wide receivers Malik Washington and junior Malachi Fields have proven to be more than capable. Washington leads the team with 18 receptions for 289 yards and a touchdown, and Fields has 19 catches for 207 yards. Washington arrived from Northwestern and Fields was part of last year’s walking wounded. Fields is the most gifted offensive player for UVA. He’s 6-4 and 220 pounds and can run. He had seven catches for 70 yards against Maryland and eight catches for 74 yards vs. JMU. Running backs Perris Jones and Kobe Pace, the latter a Clemson transfer, both has made big plays in the passing game. Pace has a 75-yard touchdown catch and Jone has caught a 60-yard pass.

Three keys to the game for NC State football

1. NC State prides itself on special teams, and the explosiveness was on display with redshirt sophomore Julian Gray getting a 82-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against VMI. Maybe this week could be about blocking a punt because Virginia seems susceptible. Senior punter Daniel Sparks is a good punter, and punts often. He also had his punt blocked by JMU’s Aiden Fisher with teammate D’Angelo Ponds recovering it for a touchdown. Sparks is averaging 44.9 yards on 96 points with a long of 69. The Virginia offensive line has cracks in it, and the special teams blocking might also have some issues. 2. NC State’s 3-3-5 scheme isn’t always going to get pressure if blitzes aren’t included. In this particular matchup, it wouldn’t be overly surprising if defensive ends Davin Vann and Savion Jackson and nose tackle C.J. Clark, combined with the three main reserves to get some good pressure themselves. The linebacker and secondary blitzes should create all kinds of havoc with Virginia having allowed 10 sacks this season. The Cavaliers also don’t have the kind of running backs who are going to scare anyone either running the ball. Perris Jones has 26 carries for 87 yards and two touchdowns. 3. NC State’s defense will get some turnover chances if freshman quarterback Anthony Colandrea gets the nod Friday. NC State has played Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman, but the other two opponents have quarterback situations in flux. Colandrea has four interceptions this season and he’s been sacked six times. Virginia’s best chance is essentially to let Colandrea cook at quarterback, and that could mean a few big plays and some typical freshman mistakes. However, Virginia isn’t in win-now mode, and need Colandrea to help turn around this massively slow rebuild over the next four years. NC State’s job is to confuse him with well-time blitzes but he’s a willing runner. Sometimes he scrambles into trouble.

Three numbers of note

1.9 — Virginia is averaging 1.9 rushing yards per game this season, and if you look at just the three main running backs, it is 3.0 yards. 19 — Years since Virginia finished in The Associated Press top 25 poll. UVA was ranked No. 23 in 2004. Virginia was No. 25 in the coaches poll in 2019. 89 — Wins for Clemson in 99 games when Virginia coach Tony Elliott was the offensive coordinator, with four CFP National Championship game appearances.