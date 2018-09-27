Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins hurdled a Louisville defender during the Cavaliers 27-3 win last Saturday. USA Today Sports

NC State hasn’t played Virginia since Nov. 3, 2012, and that was a forgettable game. Virginia crushed NC State 33-6 in Raleigh, with tight end Mario Carter getting the lone Wolfpack touchdown on a two-yard reception from quarterback Mike Glennon. The players and even the two head coaches from that game are long gone. Virginia is 3-1 with the lone loss at Indiana under second-year coach Bronco Mendenhall, who guided the Cavaliers to a bowl berth last year.

Five Virginia Players To Watch

Junior quarterback Bryce Perkins — The athletic and physical Perkins started his college career at Arizona State and then transferred to Arizona Western CC, before arriving at UVA. The 6-3, 210-pounder has completed 67-of-102 passing for 867 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. However, his ability to run has created a different dynamic, and he has 62 rushes for 317 yards and three scores. He went for over 100 rushing yards in his first two games against Richmond (108) and at Indiana (123). Perkins passed for 379 yards and three scores in the win over Ohio. Sophomore strongside linebacker Charles Snowden — He thrived against Louisville last Saturday with eight tackles, two passes broken up, one interception, one sack and he recovered a fumble. The lanky 6-7, 225-pounder has 17 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, one sack, three passes broken up, one fumble recovering and an interception. Snowden had 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 10 games last year. Senior SABRE Juan Thornhill — The 6-0, 210-pound Thornhill has a team-high 24 tackles, two passes broken up and an interception (against Indiana). He also blocked an extra point at the Hoosiers and returned it for two points. Thornhill is on the watch list for the Bednarik Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Senior Bowl. He earned third-team All-ACC last year, after having 63 tackles and four interceptions. Senior wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus — The 5-8, 190-pounder has caught a pass in 33-consecutive games, which is tied for the second-longest active streak in the country. He has caught 24 receptions for 392 yards and four touchdowns this season, including an 86-yard touchdown against Ohio on Sept. 15. He wore out the Bobcats for nine catches for 247 yards and two scores. Zaccheaus has 181 career catches for 2,087 yards and 17 scores. Sophomore linebacker Zane Zander — “ZZ Stop” has started two out of the four games, but ranks third on the squad with 21 tackles. He also has 1.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss. He made three-consecutive tackles during Virginia’s goal-line stand against Louisville in the third quarter, which equaled the amount of tackles he had last year in 11 appearances.

What To Expect From Virginia

1. Quarterback Bryce Perkins will be creative. Perkins has been hard to pigeonhole because he first got labeled as just a runner. Now, he’s proven he can pass with pretty good accuracy, and he only has two interceptions, one of which went off the hands of star receiver Olamide Zaccheaus and to a Louisville defensive back. The running ability is for real, as was his hurdle over an unassuming Louisville defensive back. NC State head coach Dave Doeren compared Perkins’ scrambling ability to former Louisville star quarterback Lamar Jackson. He might not have the speed of Jackson, but he’s fast enough to cause damage. 2. Offense flows with running back Jordan Ellis. Perkins might get the headlines for his running abilities, but senior tailback Jordan Ellis is the bread and butter. The offense scored 42 points against Richmond and 45 against Ohio, and Ellis had huge games in both. He rushed for 171 yards and three scores against the Bobcats, and tallied 146 yards and two scores against the Spiders. Ellis struggled in the 20-16 loss at Indiana with 63 rushing yards, and he was bottled up in carrying the ball 20 times for 68 yards against Louisville. Virginia lead just 6-0 at halftime, but went on to win 27-3 against the Cardinals. 3. Virginia has some quality special teams performers. Wide receiver Joe Reed led the ACC and was eighth nationally last year with 29.7 yards on kick returns. He had eight returns of 30 yards or more, and is third all-time at Virginia with 1,643 return yards. Reed is averaging 17.3 yards on six kick returns this season. Punt returner Tavares Kelly had a 42-yard return this season. Senior punter Lester Coleman was fourth in the ACC with 43.7 yards per punt last year, and had 23 punts of 50 yards or more. He also downed 29 punts inside the 20-yard line last year, and has added another five this season. Coleman is averaging 41.6 yards on 16 punts, with a long of 61.

Three Keys To The Game

1. Change the tempo: NC State has tried to push the tempo too much this season, but this might be a good contest to try more two-minute offense. One, it plays into what the Wolfpack does best and that is having sixth-year quarterback Ryan Finley move the ball around and take advantage of his football IQ. Just as importantly, a slower tempo could play into the hands of Virginia, who won’t mind trying to control the time of possession with its running game. 2. If the Wolfpack do run…: Virginia’s lone loss this season, 20-16 at Indiana on Sept. 8, boiled down to Hoosiers running back Stevie Scott rushing 31 times for 204 yards and a touchdown. Scott is a massive freshman back at 6-2 and 233 pounds, but he also was held to just 11 carries for 18 yards against Michigan State this past weekend. That bodes well for senior Reggie Gallaspy to do well against the Cavaliers, with the blueprint already created by Scott. The team with the most rushing yards has won 11 of the last 13 meetings in the series. 3. Don’t beat yourself: Virginia doesn’t have the firepower that can match NC State’s passing game, but the Wolfpack also have been playing some “clean” football. Finley has only thrown one interception and the Wolfapck have only lost two fumbles through three games this season. The Cavaliers have forced five interceptions and have recovered three fumbles in four games. NC State’s defense will have to win the turnover battle, and an encouraging sign in that regard was getting its first two interceptions of the season against Marshall.

