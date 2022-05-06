BERMUDA RUN — One of the most anticipated matchups this spring was when Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond County sophomore small forward Paul McNeil faced off against sophomore wing Drake Powell of Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood.

The scene was Garner Road 16s against McNeil playing against Powell and CP3 16s at RISE indoor in Bermuda Run, N.C., at a Phenom Hoop Report event.

The Wolfpack Central was on location for the big battle March 19, which wasn’t available for college coaches to attend. NC State has offered both McNeil and Powell.

CP3 16s ended up winning 73-58 against Garner Road.