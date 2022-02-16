Every year there is always a prospect who arrives in the state of North Carolina, and becomes a future high-major target.

Concord (N.C.) Academy sophomore power forward Kany Tchanda fits that bill to a "T" this season. He's fluid, can shoot out to the three-point line and is good on the boards

Charlotte and Morgan State have offered thus far, but that will surely change when college coaches watch him this spring and summer. He was inserted at No. 62 overall nationally in the class of 2024 by Rivals.com this past week.

The Wolfpack Central watched him twice this season. The first time was early in the season Nov. 13 against Goldsboro (N.C.) Wayne Country Day at Matthews (N.C.) Carmel Christian. The second game was against Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day on Dec. 20 in Rock Hill, S.C.