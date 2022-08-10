ROCK HILL, S.C. — Senior wing Davin Cosby broke out with Team Loaded VA at the adidas 3SSB Championships on July 6-10.

Cosby attended Richmond (Va.) Benedictine last year, but is making the move to Raleigh Word of God. NC State has offered him, and now he'll be within 20 minutes of campus for easy unofficial visits. He plans to officially visit Virginia on Aug. 26-28, and also Alabama, LSU and Tennessee in the future.

The Wolfpack Central was able to watch Cosby against Team Loaded NC on July 7, Southern Assault on July 8 and New World in the championship game July 10.