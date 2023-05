ROCK HILL, S.C. — Mooresville (N.C.) Lake Norman sophomore center Trent Steinour is turning potential into production.

Steinour is playing with Team Curry 16s this spring and summer, and impressed this past weekend at the Under Armour Association event. Wake Forest and Charlotte offered him following the event.

The 6-foot-9, 195-pound Steinour had four dunks during a 63-62 loss to DC Premier on Friday night.