CHARLOTTE — Charlotte (N.C.) Christian rising senior running back Kyron Jones is starting to see his recruitment take off.

Jones was offered by NC State on Sunday, and has picked up recent offers from Iowa State, Colorado State and Air Force. He will also be camping at Virginia Tech, Purdue and Notre Dame in the future.

Jones was part of a talented Charlotte Christian squad that played eventual NCISAA Division I champion Charlotte Providence Day to the wire in a wild 48-47 home game loss Oct. 15.

