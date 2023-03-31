LEWISVILLE — Junior guard Jaeden Mustaf made an instant impact in moving to Matthews (N.C.) Carmel Christian this season.

Mustaf established himself as a top recruit at Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic his first two years, and then helped Carmel Christian reach the NCISAA Division 4A title game.

Mustaf and Carmel Christian battled until the end, but Arden (N.C.) Christ School pulled out the 53-48 win Feb. 25, 2023, at Lewisville (N.C.) Forsyth Country Day.

Mustaf, who Rivals.com ranks No. 50 overall in the class of 2024, plans to trim his list this Saturday. He has at least 24 scholarship offers, including one from NC State.