Scouting video: NC State target Jaeden Mustaf in NCISAA title game
LEWISVILLE — Junior guard Jaeden Mustaf made an instant impact in moving to Matthews (N.C.) Carmel Christian this season.
Mustaf established himself as a top recruit at Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic his first two years, and then helped Carmel Christian reach the NCISAA Division 4A title game.
Mustaf and Carmel Christian battled until the end, but Arden (N.C.) Christ School pulled out the 53-48 win Feb. 25, 2023, at Lewisville (N.C.) Forsyth Country Day.
Mustaf, who Rivals.com ranks No. 50 overall in the class of 2024, plans to trim his list this Saturday. He has at least 24 scholarship offers, including one from NC State.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news