SANFORD — The stage was set Saturday for Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond Senior standout junior wing Paul McNeil.

McNeil was one win away from reaching the NCHSAA 4A state title game, and he had his future college coach Kevin Keatts of NC State in attendance watching.

McNeil, who Rivals.com ranks No. 38 overall in the class of 2024, delivered in the 69-61 victory over a tough Holly Springs (N.C.) High squad in front of an overflow crowd at Sanford (N.C.) Lee County High.