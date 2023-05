CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Jahki Howard has been one of the most improved players this spring with New Heights Lightning.

The 6-foot-7, 175-pound Howard is currently ranked No. 77 overall in the class of 2024 by Rivals.com, but that will be in for a change. Howard has regained his shine after finding his groove. He attended Norcross (Ga.) High and then Simi Valley (Calif.) Donda Academy, before returning to Overtime Elite in Atlanta, Ga., for his junior year.

NC State offered Howard on April 27 after watching him in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. The Wolfpack Central was able to watch him against Expressions Elite and No. 1-ranked freshman A.J. Dybantsa on April 21.