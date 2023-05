ROCK HILL, S.C. — Watching Team Curry 15s freshman forward Elhadji Diallo was one of the most anticipated developments at the Under Armour Association event.

Diallo came off the bench with Lincolnton (N.C.) Combine Academy in his first season of high school, but has a much larger role playing with and against his peer group.

The 6-6 forward didn't disappoint at 8 a.m. Sunday morning against Team Thrill 15s, though Team Curry fell 63-62.