 BERMUDA RUN — NC State offered reclassed junior guard Freddie Dilione on March 24, and he was able to play Sunday.
Scouting video: Freddie Dilione shines with Team Loaded NC

BERMUDA RUN — NC State offered reclassed junior guard Freddie Dilione on March 24, and he was able to make his spring traveling team debut Sunday.

Dilione and Team Loaded NC played in a pair of games at the Phenom Hoop Report Rise Showcase in Bermuda Run, N.C. The 6-foot-5, 180-pounder, who played for Raleigh Word of God, was coached by Thomas Carr, who was NC State director of operations.

Dilione has 18 scholarship offers and is a Rivals.com three-star prospect. The Wolfpack Central was on location to watch Dilione go against WBC Elite.

