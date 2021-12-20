NC State was the first college to offer Rivals.com four-star prospect Javonte Vereen of Havelock (N.C.) High.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Vereen is ranked seventh in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2023, and the No. 15 tight end prospect in the country.

The Wolfpack Central went to see him play at Southern Durham (N.C.) High on Sept. 24, which was attended by NC State tight ends and special teams coach Todd Goebbel. Vereen played wide receiver and free safety in a 34-2 victory over Southern Durham.

Here are four observations from watching Vereen play.