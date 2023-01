MEBANE — Hillsborough (N.C.) Orange High freshman guard Cole Cloer stole the show Wednesday night against Mebane (N.C.) Eastern Alamance.

Cloer and Orange High won 67-56 and the versatile 6-foot-5 perimeter standout showed a little bit of everything, but had three big dunks in the win. He's scored a combined 55 points in his last two games.