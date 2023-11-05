NC State opens the season with The Citadel at 7 p.m. Monday at PNC Arena on ACC Network Extra. The Citadel went 10-22 and 5-13 in the Southern Conference last year, but coach Ed Conroy knows NC State well. Conroy was an assistant coach under Les Robinson at NC State from 1990-93. Conroy played at The Citadel, and eventually became the head coach at his alma mater from 2006-10. He was hired at Tulane from 2010-16, where he went 92-103 overall and 29-71 in league play (CUSA/AAC). Conroy returned to The Citadel as head coach last year, which was marred by some injuries. The Bulldogs lost to high major opponents Clemson, Butler and North Carolina last year.

Senior guard Elijah Morgan averaged 7.6 points per game last year for The Citadel. (USA Today Sports photos)

Overview

The Citadel topped Newberry 91-74 in its lone exhibition game, with five starters in double figures. Guard Elijah Morgan is a former walk-on at Notre Dame, who transferred to The Citadel a year ago, and he had a game-high 18 points on 4 of 6 three-point shooting against Newberry. Presbyterian power forward transfer Winston Hill and Vanderbilt center transfer Quentin Millora-Brown have also arrived to Charleston, S.C. The latter played against NC State last year, and he had 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks against Newberry. Both post players are seniors. Sophomore wing A.J. Smith was a standout at Lincolnton (N.C.) Combine Academy, and is the younger brother of former Illinois/Missouri guard Mark Smith. He had 16 points and eight rebounds against Newberry. Smith is joined on the perimeter by sophomore Madison Durr, who had 14 points and five assists in the win over Newberry. Rankings The Citadel was No. 330 in the NET rankings, and NC State was No. 43 last year. ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Bulldogs ranked No. 226 overall, and the Wolfpack are No. 54. KenPom.com has The Citadel at No. 296, and NCSU checks in at No. 61 this season. RealtimeRPI.com has The Citadel was ranked No. 318 in the country last year, and NC State finished No. 47. Shooting Morgan and Davis made all six three-point attempts, but it could be a weakness for the Bulldogs. Morgan shot 29.5 percent from three-point land last year, and went 6 of 11 from beyond the arc against IUPUI last year. Madison Durr shot 29.7 percent from beyond the arc last year. Rebounding The 6-7, 245-pound Hill averaged 4.3 rebounds per game last year, but in just seven games. He averaged 6.5 boards a contest in 2021-22. The 6-10, 245-pound Millora-Brown will need to step up. He has averaged 4.9 points and 4.9 rebounds in 20.7 minutes per game in 123 career contests. Defense Millora-Brown will anchor the defense and he has 102 career blocks. Morgan had a team-high 54 steals last year for the Bulldogs. Depth The Citadel played three players off the bench extensively against Newberry. Freshman power forward Christian Moore and freshman wing Keynan Davis both had eight points apiece, with Davis going 2 of 5 from three-point land. Freshman forward Kam Roberts, who went to Chatham (Va.) Hargrave Military Academy last year, also logged double digits off the bench.

Star Watch

Guard Elijah Morgan is the top returning Bulldogs' scorer at 7.6 points per game. The 6-1, 180-pound senior walked-on at Notre Dame for three years, and then made the move to The Citadel last year. He shot 33.6 percent from the field, 29.5 percent on three-pointers and 85.3 percent from the free-throw line. Morgan started 27 of 32 games and averaged 30.7 minutes per game. He played in 28 games and had 22 points at Notre Dame, with one career start. Morgan reached double figures in 10 games last year, with a career-high 22 points on 6 of 11 three-point shooting against IUPUI on Nov. 25, 2022. He also had 16 points and shot 3 of 5 on three-points in a 81-70 win over Western Carolina. Morgan had 234 field-goal attempts, with 139 from three-point land. He and sophomore guard Madison Durr share the backcourt duties for the Bulldogs.

Likely Starters

NC State PG — 12 Michael O'Connell (6-2, 195, Sr., 5.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 3.1 apg at Stanford) SG — 0 DJ Horne (6-1, 175, Sr., 12.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.1 spg at Arizona State) G — 14 Casey Morsell (6-3, 200, R-Jr., 11.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 0.9 apg, 1.1 spg) PF — 34 Ben Middlebrooks (6-10, 240, Jr., 3.1 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 0.4 apg at Clemson) C — 30 D.J. Burns (6-9, 275, R-Jr., 12.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.5 apg) The Citadel PG — 3 Madison Durr (6-4, 200, Soph., 7.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.0 apg) SG — 4 Elijah Morgan (6-1, 180, Sr., 7.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.7 spg) SF — 1 AJ Smith (6-4, 215, Soph., 6.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.4 apg) PF — 2 Winston Hill (6-7, 245, Sr., 10.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.4 apg at Presbyterian) C — 42 Quentin Millora-Brown (6-10, 245, Sr., 3.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 0.7 apg at Vanderbilt)

Numbers Of Note

2 Former The Citadel coaches who went on to coach at NC State — Norm Sloan and Les Robinson. Sloan went 57-38 from 1956-60 with the Bulldogs, and Robinson went 132-162 from 1974-85. 7 Years ago when NC State coach Kevin Keatts was an assistant coach at Louisville, and The Citadel assistant coach Patrick Reilingh was a student manager for then coach Rick Pitino. 9 The Citadel was picked ninth out of 10 teams in the Southern Conference preseason coaches poll.

Game Within The Game: The Citadel's Winston Hill vs. NC State's Ben Middlebrooks

The 6-7, 245-pound Winston Hill played his first two years at Francis Marion, and then three years at Presbyterian, though he was limited to seven games last year. Hill averaged 21.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game game his sophomore year at Francis Marion. He made the move to The Citadel and averaged a little over 12 points and six rebounds per game his first two years. Hilll isn't a three-point threat — 15 of 59 for his career — but he has shot 50.9 percent from the field and 62.3 percent at the free-throw line. He had 16 points, four rebounds and five rebounds in 27 minutes during a 68-57 loss at South Carolina on Dec. 11, 2022, in his last game at Presbyterian. He also had 19 points in a 67-62 loss vs. College of Charleston. Clemson transfer Ben Middlebrooks is expected to start at power forward, but Missouri transfer Mohamed Diarra and freshman Dennis Parker will also log minutes at the spot. The 6-10, 240-pound Middlebrooks had a season-high 10 points and seven rebounds in a 78-64 win over NC State last year, while playing at Clemson. He also had eight points in four different games. He averaged 3.1 points and 2.7 rebounds in 11.2 minutes per game last year, and shot 50.5 percent from the field.